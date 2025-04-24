What Does ‘Persona Non Grata’ Mean? India Expels Pakistani Diplomats After Terror Attack

Hyderabad: In the wake of the recent terrorist attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian government has taken strong diplomatic action by declaring Pakistan’s senior diplomat in New Delhi, Saad Ahmad Warraich, as ‘Persona Non Grata’.

This decisive move follows a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to official sources, India has also declared the defence, naval, and air advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as ‘Persona Non Grata.’ The expelled officials, along with five support staff, have been given a one-week deadline to leave the country.

Simultaneously, India will withdraw its own defence, navy, and air advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, effectively suspending key military diplomatic posts on both sides.

What Does ‘Persona Non Grata’ Mean?

The term ‘Persona Non Grata’ (PNG) is a diplomatic designation meaning “person not welcome.” It is issued by a host country to foreign diplomats, signaling that they are no longer welcome and must leave. This can be done without explanation and is considered one of the most serious forms of censure between nations in diplomatic relations.

Such designations are typically used in cases involving espionage, security threats, or deteriorating bilateral relations.

Rising Tensions Between India and Pakistan

This development marks a significant escalation in India–Pakistan relations, particularly following the terrorist attack in Kashmir that claimed the lives of several Indian nationals. While India holds Pakistan-based groups responsible, Islamabad has denied any involvement.

The expulsion of senior diplomats and military advisors could further strain diplomatic communication and regional stability in South Asia.