“What Happened to Natasha?” Kalki Koechlin Hints at a ZNMD Character Movie

Mumbai: Popular actress Kalki Koechlin, known for her memorable role as Natasha Arora in the 2011 hit film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD), has expressed interest in creating a standalone film centered on her character. Speaking to IANS, Kalki shared that Natasha’s emotional depth and complex personality make her an intriguing subject for a spin-off.

“In terms of Natasha, I would love to make a film just about her. I wonder what would happen to her,” Kalki said.

Natasha’s Journey: A Chance for Growth and Redemption

While Natasha was portrayed as emotionally sensitive and caring, many viewers also saw her as controlling and insecure. Addressing this, Kalki said that if a movie were made solely about Natasha, it would likely explore her mental health journey and personal growth.

“I think maybe she should work on her mental health a little bit and find someone who genuinely cares about her,” she added.

No Official Word Yet on ZNMD 2

When asked about a possible sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Kalki clarified that she hasn’t received any updates or script yet.

“I don’t know if there’s a part two of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. I haven’t heard about it personally, and I haven’t received a script or anything yet,” she revealed.

About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was a road comedy-drama that struck a chord with audiences for its deep friendships and personal transformations. The film starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin.

The plot follows three childhood friends—Arjun, Kabir, and Imran—on a road trip across Spain. As they navigate love, family, and inner fears, each character undergoes meaningful personal evolution. Kalki’s character Natasha is Kabir’s fiancée, whose relationship with him takes a turbulent turn during the trip.

Kalki Koechlin’s Recent Work

Kalki was recently seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, a coming-of-age buddy drama directed by Arjun Varain Singh in his directorial debut. The film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav as young adults navigating relationships and identity in a social media-driven world.