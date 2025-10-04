‘What is left to talk about’: Amit Shah asks Maoists to surrender or face elimination

Jagdalpur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday firmly ruled out any possibility of dialogue with Maoist groups, stating that neither the Centre nor the Chhattisgarh government is willing to engage in talks.

Speaking during his visit to Bastar, he said, “When the best rehabilitation policy is in place and nearly Rs 5 lakh crore has been invested in Chhattisgarh’s development over the past decade, what is left to talk about?”

His remarks come in response to recent overtures from Maoist factions, who have issued pamphlets and letters expressing interest in initiating dialogue with the state government.

HM Shah, however, dismissed these gestures, reiterating that the government’s stance remains clear: surrender or face elimination.

The Union Home Minister is in Bastar to participate in the Dussehra celebration.

Chhattisgarh has a traditional way of celebrating Dussehra for 75 days.

While addressing a gathering in Jagdalpur, HM Shah urged villagers across Chhattisgarh to motivate Maoists who have strayed from the mainstream to lay down arms and contribute to the state’s progress.

He highlighted that Rs 4.40 lakh crore has already been disbursed for development projects, resulting in new industries, educational institutions, and hospitals.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ensured more than 15,000 houses for families affected by Naxal violence,” the Union Home Minister added.

He also underscored the government’s aggressive push to dismantle the insurgency.

“Some people talk of dialogue, but what is left to talk about when we have implemented the best surrender policy. Once a village becomes Naxal-free, the Chhattisgarh government will immediately release Rs 1 crore for its development. As many as 500 Maoists have surrendered in the past month alone. If they do not surrender, our security forces are prepared to wipe out Naxalism from the country by March 31, 2026; the date has been fixed,” he warned.

This statement aligns with the broader crackdown underway in Chhattisgarh.

According to official data, security forces have intensified operations, leading to the surrender of 985 Maoists, the arrest of 1,177, and the killing of 305 insurgents in encounters over the past 13 months.

In Bijapur district alone, 410 Maoists have surrendered this year, including several senior leaders with bounties on their heads.

The government has linked its security strategy with development initiatives, aiming to weaken Maoist influence through infrastructure expansion, education, healthcare, and employment schemes.