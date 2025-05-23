What Just Happened to the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Price? You Won’t Believe the Drop!

Hyderabad: If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to grab a foldable phone, your opportunity has arrived. The premium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available at a jaw-dropping discount of up to ₹54,000 on Amazon India — and you don’t need any bank offer to get started.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price Slashed to ₹1,05,879 on Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 5, originally priced at ₹1,59,999, is now available on Amazon for ₹1,05,879. Users with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can enjoy an additional ₹3,176 discount, effectively bringing the price to ₹1,02,703.

Amazon is also offering trade-in deals worth up to ₹68,850, depending on your old device’s condition, model, and brand. For those on a budget, EMI and no-cost EMI options start from just ₹5,133/month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Top Specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 continues to lead the foldable space with powerful features:

Displays : 6.2-inch outer AMOLED panel 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display Both support 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus2 protection

: Processor : Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

: Memory & Storage : Up to 12GB RAM (LPDDR5x) Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage

: Battery : 4,400 mAh with 25W fast charging

: Camera Setup : Triple rear cameras : 50MP (main) + 12MP (ultrawide) + 12MP (telephoto) Front Cameras : 10MP cover selfie + 4MP under-display inner camera

: Software : Ships with Android 15 and One UI 7 , packed with Galaxy AI features

:

How to Grab This Samsung Foldable Deal

Visit Amazon India’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 page. Add the smartphone to your cart. Use your Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card for additional savings. Choose EMI if needed, and enjoy the offer while it lasts.

Why This Deal Matters

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the most advanced foldable phones in the market. With a sleek design, flagship specs, and a rare price drop of this magnitude, this is an unmissable deal for anyone eyeing a premium smartphone upgrade.