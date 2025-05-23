What Just Happened to the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s Price? You Won’t Believe the Drop!
If you've been waiting for the right moment to grab a foldable phone, your opportunity has arrived. The premium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available at a jaw-dropping discount of up to ₹54,000 on Amazon India — and you don’t need any bank offer to get started.
Hyderabad: If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to grab a foldable phone, your opportunity has arrived. The premium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now available at a jaw-dropping discount of up to ₹54,000 on Amazon India — and you don’t need any bank offer to get started.
Table of Contents
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Price Slashed to ₹1,05,879 on Amazon
The Galaxy Z Fold 5, originally priced at ₹1,59,999, is now available on Amazon for ₹1,05,879. Users with an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can enjoy an additional ₹3,176 discount, effectively bringing the price to ₹1,02,703.
Amazon is also offering trade-in deals worth up to ₹68,850, depending on your old device’s condition, model, and brand. For those on a budget, EMI and no-cost EMI options start from just ₹5,133/month.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Top Specifications
Also Read: Jubilee Hills Turns from Temple to Tension: Demolition Drama Unfolds
The Galaxy Z Fold 5 continues to lead the foldable space with powerful features:
- Displays:
- 6.2-inch outer AMOLED panel
- 7.6-inch inner AMOLED display
- Both support 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus2 protection
- Processor:
- Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset
- Memory & Storage:
- Up to 12GB RAM (LPDDR5x)
- Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage
- Battery:
- 4,400 mAh with 25W fast charging
- Camera Setup:
- Triple rear cameras: 50MP (main) + 12MP (ultrawide) + 12MP (telephoto)
- Front Cameras: 10MP cover selfie + 4MP under-display inner camera
- Software:
- Ships with Android 15 and One UI 7, packed with Galaxy AI features
How to Grab This Samsung Foldable Deal
- Visit Amazon India’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 page.
- Add the smartphone to your cart.
- Use your Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card for additional savings.
- Choose EMI if needed, and enjoy the offer while it lasts.
Why This Deal Matters
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is one of the most advanced foldable phones in the market. With a sleek design, flagship specs, and a rare price drop of this magnitude, this is an unmissable deal for anyone eyeing a premium smartphone upgrade.