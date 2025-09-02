What Lies Ahead for Kavitha After BRS Expulsion? Has the Rift Ended Her Political Journey Within the Party?

Hyderabad: Kalvakuntla Kavitha is a well-known name in both Telugu states. She is the daughter of BRS party chief and former CM KCR. With her expertise, she has made a mark in politics and carved a niche for herself in the BRS party.

She was earlier a BRS MP and is currently serving as an MLC. At a time when everything should have been fine, Kavitha’s life took a stormy turn when the liquor scam case came to light. Suddenly, her political journey went haywire. In this case, she spent more than 100 days in Tihar Jail.

The BRS high command distanced itself from Kavitha. The party pushed her away but could not bring her back into the fold. From that time onwards, whatever Kavitha said or did became a sensation. Now, a political tsunami has erupted within the BRS, with party chief KCR taking a sensational decision—suspending Kavitha from the party.

In a statement, the party said the decision came after long discussions and was based on the views of leaders and workers. The high command accused Kavitha of indulging in anti-party activities in recent days.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Kavitha made sensational comments, targeting former minister Harish Rao and former MP Santosh Rao. She alleged that both played a key role in the Kaleshwaram project, with CM Revanth Reddy protecting them. She further claimed that Harish Rao had a big role in the corruption surrounding Kaleshwaram, which was why he was removed from the post of Irrigation Minister. Kavitha also alleged that Harish and Santosh amassed huge assets by sidelining KCR.

According to her, “Harish Rao and Santosh Rao only want money, while KCR has been made a scapegoat between corruption and political conspiracy.” She added that the situation worsened after the CBI investigation against KCR.

Meanwhile, sources revealed that the BRS IT cell instructed party workers to immediately unfollow Kavitha on social media. Soon after, many unfollowed her on X (formerly Twitter) and began posting critical comments. BRS leaders speaking on TV debates also strongly condemned her behavior. Some blamed her working style for the party’s humiliating defeat in the last elections, while others demanded that she resign as MLC. Her PRO was even removed from the BRSLP WhatsApp group.

Earlier, Kavitha was arrested by the CBI and ED in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case. After spending over 100 days in jail, she was released on bail granted by the Supreme Court. During her imprisonment, leaders including KTR, Harish Rao, and Santosh Rao had visited her to express solidarity. Following her release, she received a grand welcome in Delhi.

However, the turning point came when Kavitha started organizing meetings and rallies under the banner of Telangana Jagruti without informing the BRS high command. She raised the BC slogan and openly criticized the then BRS government, saying: “During 10 years of BRS rule, there was no social justice.”

Tensions escalated further during the BRS Silver Jubilee celebrations in Hanumakonda’s Elkaturthi, where party leaders and workers from across the state gathered. While the venue was decorated with banners highlighting KTR’s leadership, Kavitha’s photo was completely missing. This exclusion reportedly left her deeply upset, marking a clear sign of growing rifts within the party.