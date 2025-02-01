What Naidu Didn’t Tell You About Hyderabad’s Transformation: The Untold Story Behind Hi-Tech City

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has proudly claimed that his efforts played a significant role in transforming Hyderabad into one of the most livable cities in India. In a recent statement, Naidu highlighted his contributions, including the naming of the city’s prominent tech hubs, Hi-Tech City and Cyberabad.

Naidu Emphasizes His Vision and Efforts Behind Hyderabad’s Transformation

Naidu emphasized that his vision and relentless efforts have been integral in shaping the city’s infrastructure and boosting its global recognition as a hub for technology and innovation. “Hyderabad is now recognized as the most livable city, and every step I took contributed to making this a reality,” Naidu remarked.

Naidu Reveals His Role in Naming Hi-Tech City and Cyberabad

The Chief Minister also revealed that he was personally responsible for the naming of Hi-Tech City and Cyberabad, which have now become synonymous with the city’s tech-driven growth. “I named these areas Hi-Tech City and Cyberabad, and they have now become a global symbol of innovation,” he said.

Hyderabad’s Growth into a Global Metropolis Under Naidu’s Leadership

Hyderabad’s rapid growth into a thriving metropolis, coupled with its top-tier IT infrastructure and high standard of living, is seen as a result of Naidu’s forward-thinking policies and commitment to urban development.

City Ranked Among India’s Top Cities for Quality of Life

Under his leadership, Hyderabad has consistently ranked among the top cities in India for its quality of life, infrastructure, and job opportunities. The city is home to several multinational companies and tech giants, further cementing its place as a key player in India’s technological landscape.

Also Read: Modi Government Announces Significant Increase in Income Tax Exemption Limit in Budget 2025-26

Naidu’s remarks highlight his pivotal role in shaping the modern identity of Hyderabad, positioning it as a beacon of growth and development in the country.