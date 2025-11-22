Whatever he said is true: Shahnawaz Hussain backs Mohan Bhagwat on ‘Hindus’ remark

New Delhi: As Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that Hindu society is central to sustaining the world and stated that “without Hindus, the world will cease to exist,” BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday said that whatever Bhagwat had stated was true and that any attempt to undermine it would fail. Bhagwat, while addressing a gathering during his visit to Manipur, said that Hindu society was immortal and noted that India had survived empires such as those of Yunaan (Greece), Misr (Egypt), and Rome.

Speaking to IANS, Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Whatever he said is true. In Sanatan Dharma, there is a tradition of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,’ which means the whole world is one family. Hindus think about the welfare of everyone. Anything that attempts to destroy this belief will fail. In every aspect, the Hindu community has made a significant contribution.” He also reacted to Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir’s announcement that he would lay the foundation stone for a proposed Babri Masjid in Murshidabad on December 6, coinciding with the anniversary of the demolition of the mosque that once stood in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Shahnawaz Hussain said, “Mamata Banerjee knows she is losing in the elections. That is why she wants to polarise, create tension, and send a message across the country that she is a well-wisher of Muslims.” “On December 6, she and her party leader want to build a Babri Masjid, named after Babur, who was an invader. Why should it be named after him? Mamata Banerjee should stop such attempts, and efforts like these should be defeated,” he told IANS.

He also responded to the recent development in Bihar, where Chief Minister Nitish Kumar relinquished the Home Ministry, handing over the key portfolio to his deputy, BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, as part of the new cabinet’s allocation. “After Independence, this is the first time a BJP leader will hold the Home Ministry in Bihar. The state now has good governance. Nitish Kumar ended the ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar and established stability. We will ensure that criminals feel a sense of fear and refrain from engaging in unlawful activities,” he added.