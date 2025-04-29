What’s Happening Here? Mother Shocks Daughter Before Wedding, Elopes with Future Son-in-law!

Basti, Uttar Pradesh: In a bizarre and shocking incident, a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district has reportedly eloped with her daughter’s fiancé, just days before the wedding was set to take place. This incident comes close on the heels of a similar case in Aligarh, where a mother also ran away with her future son-in-law.

Engagement Had Taken Place Months Ago

According to police, the young man was engaged to a girl from Gonda district around four months ago. While the couple began communicating post-engagement, the girl’s mother also reportedly started talking to the boy. Initially, family members noticed nothing unusual, but over time, their growing closeness raised suspicions.

Wedding Was Scheduled for May

Once the family realized the nature of the relationship between the boy and the girl’s mother, the engagement was called off, and the girl was engaged to someone else. However, the woman and the young man allegedly continued to stay in contact. Just three days ago, the duo disappeared from their respective homes, prompting the families to launch a search.

Police Investigation Underway

When the family could not locate them, they filed a missing complaint with the Duboulia Police Station in Basti. Police teams were dispatched to the woman’s residence, but the couple was not found there either. Authorities are now scanning mobile locations and say that both phones are currently switched off, making the search more difficult.

Similarity to Aligarh Case Raises Concerns

This incident bears a striking resemblance to a recent case in Aligarh, where a woman also eloped with her daughter’s fiancé. In both cases, the romantic involvement reportedly developed after the engagement and led to the eventual disappearance of the woman and her future son-in-law.

Public Reaction and Ongoing Search

The case has sparked public discussion around deteriorating moral values and changing family dynamics. Police said they are actively searching for the couple and have formed multiple teams to locate them. Updates are expected in the coming days as investigations progress.