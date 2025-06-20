What’s Happening Inside This Telangana Nursing Hostel Has Parents Furious

Tandur: In a shocking incident, the principal and warden of a government nursing hostel in Tandur town have come under fire for allegedly forcing students to clean the premises and carry garbage, sparking outrage among parents and locals.

Congress Government Under Fire for Student Exploitation

The incident has led to criticism of the Congress-led Telangana government, with parents accusing it of turning students into bonded laborers. “Instead of focusing on education and skill-building, our children are being made to do menial work like cleaning and lifting trash,” one angry parent said.

Hostel Has Cleaning Staff, Yet Students Are Forced to Work

Despite the availability of ayas (cleaning staff) in the hostel, reports say that the principal and warden are assigning these tasks to students, violating their dignity and responsibilities as learners. The hostel building was cleaned and garbage was disposed of — all by the students themselves.

Parents Demand Immediate Action Against Authorities

Furious parents are now demanding strict action against the hostel authorities. “If our children are sent to study and they’re being treated like workers, then what’s the point of education? The officials responsible must be punished,” a group of parents told reporters.

Authorities have been urged to launch an inquiry and take appropriate disciplinary steps against the principal and warden.