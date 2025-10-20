New WhatsApp Privacy Update Limits Unwanted Messages from Unknown Senders

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature aimed at curbing unwanted messages from strangers, particularly those originating from business promotions. This move comes in response to growing user complaints about unsolicited texts cluttering their inboxes.

Under this feature, users who do not respond to an initial message from someone outside their contact list will face restrictions on receiving further messages from that sender. Essentially, if a person repeatedly sends messages to someone who does not reply, WhatsApp will impose a monthly quota on such messages. Users exceeding this limit will be prevented from sending additional messages, and the app will send alerts when the quota is nearing exhaustion. The exact method for calculating the quota has not yet been clarified.

Importantly, this measure will not affect conversations with friends or contacts already saved in the user’s list. Once a recipient responds to a message, the conversation is considered active, and the quota restrictions are lifted.

WhatsApp has introduced this test feature in select regions as part of its ongoing privacy updates. While the platform continues to offer business messaging, group chats, and communities, these same features have also led to an increase in unsolicited messages. This new measure aims to provide users with better control over who can reach them and reduce spam while maintaining seamless communication with known contacts.