When Akshay Kumar revealed that Karisma Kapoor was his first choreographer

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar had once surprised actress Karisma Kapoor during her appearance on the chat show “Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai”.

During the episode, Akshay revealed that Karisma was his first choreographer. Talking about his co-star, the ‘Jolly LLB 3’ actor was heard saying, “She was not just my heroine but also my first choreographer. When I danced for the first time, she was the one who choreographed me.”

Akshay revealed that the choreographer had not come on the set that day, and it was the first time he was working with Karisma.

Also Read: HM Amit Shah to chair Northern Zonal Council meeting in Faridabad today

To this, Karisma jumped in, saying that it was also the first-ever song of her career.

Akshay shared that, being new to the industry, they had no clue about the camera work.

He added that in the absence of a choreographer, Karisma was asked to perform some dance, which Akshay picked up from, making her his first dance director.

Karisma and Akshay have worked together in several Bollywood movies such as “Mere Jeevan Saathi”, “Haan.. Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya”, “Ek Rishtaa: The Bod of Love”, “Jaanwar”, “Dil To Pagal Hai”, “Lahoo Ke Do Rang”, “Sapoot”, “Maidan-E-Jung”, “Suhaag”, and “Deedar”.

Talking about Akshay’s forthcoming projects, he will soon be seen in Priyadarshan’s “Haiwaan”, where he will be sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan after a long time.

As the movie went on floor in August this year, Akshay took to his Instagram, and posted a BTS video in which he and Saif were seen casually chit-chatting with director Priyadarshan.

“Hum sab hi hain thode se shaitaan… Koi upar se Saint, koi andar se Haiwaan :)) Starting the shoot for #Haiwaan today with my absolute favourite captain of the ship, @priyadarshan.official Sir. Great to be working with Saif after nearly 17 years. Let’s get the haiwaniyat rolling!! @kvn.productions @thespianfilms_ind (sic),” Akshay captioned the post.

Over and above this, Akshay has joined forces with Priyadarshan for another project, “Bhoot Bangla”.