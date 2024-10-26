When Priyanka Chopra confessed, she is a big fan of Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: In a candid interview with Simi Garewal back in 2006, Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared her thoughts on the qualities that make up an ideal man.

PeeCee also confessed to being a huge fan of SRK.

She humorously named several Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, as examples of the traits she admires.

Describing what she looks for in a perfect man, Priyanka said, “The charisma of Shah Rukh Khan, the vulnerability of Hrithik Roshan. I see him as very vulnerable. The spunkiness of Abhishek Bachchan, the looks of Salman Khan, the intensity of Ajay Devgn, earnesty of Aamir Khan. I think I am a big fan of Shah Rukh. So it is completely biased and I will say it is.”

When the conversation shifted to her views on romance, the desi girl revealed her penchant for romantic novels, particularly the “Mills and Boon” series.

She confessed that she is the mushiest, who falls for the cheesiest lines in the world.

“My cousins are always like ‘How can you fall for it, they are just out of a book’ and I am like ‘I know but they come with so much of sincerity’. The guy just has to be mushy and I am all melted,” Priyanka added.

Shah Rukh and Priyanka have worked together in two films ‘Don’ and ‘Don 2’.

Not many know that the ‘Baywatch’ actress had first met the actor during the Miss India World pageant in 2000, where SRK was one of the judges.

Meanwhile, PeeCee lately has been busy shooting for her upcoming project ‘Citadel Season 2’, where she reprises her role as special agent Nadia Sinh.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, ‘Citadel Season 2’ also Richard Madden, who reprises his role as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy.

This season also includes an impressive cast featuring Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Møller, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Moira Kelly.