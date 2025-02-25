Ramadan 2025: When Will the Moon Be Sighted in India and the Middle East? Check Full Details

As the Islamic world prepares for Ramadan 2025, Muslims across the globe eagerly anticipate the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the holiest month in Islam. Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic lunar calendar is based on the moon’s cycle, making Ramadan fall 10–11 days earlier each year.

In a rare event, Muslims in South Asian countries like India and Pakistan welcomed the month of Shaban 1446 AH on the same day as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and other Arab nations. This alignment means that the Ramadan crescent will be sought globally on the same evening—Friday, February 28, 2025.

When Will Ramadan 2025 Begin?

The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia, along with moon sighting committees in the UAE, Qatar, India, and Pakistan, has officially called upon Muslims to observe the sky for the Ramadan crescent on February 28.

If the moon is sighted on Friday, Muslims will begin the taraweeh prayers that night, with fasting starting from Saturday, March 1, 2025 .

. If the moon remains unseen, Ramadan will commence from Sunday, March 2, 2025.

This year’s synchronized moon sighting across multiple countries adds to the excitement, fostering a greater sense of unity among Muslims worldwide.

Also Read: 5 Key Tips for Ramazan: Boost Your Energy & Wellbeing While Fasting

The Significance of Moon Sighting in Islam

Moon sighting remains an essential Islamic tradition that not only signifies the start of fasting but also symbolizes unity and devotion. Traditionally, Saudi Arabia and Gulf nations are among the first to confirm the crescent’s appearance, followed by South Asian countries a day later. However, the rare alignment in the Islamic calendar this year has brought nations together in anticipation of Ramadan’s arrival.

Ramadan: A Time of Faith, Reflection, and Togetherness

Beyond fasting from dawn to dusk, Ramadan is a period of deep spiritual renewal, self-discipline, and generosity. Muslims engage in increased prayers, charity, and self-reflection, as the month commemorates the revelation of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

Families and communities come together for Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (breaking of the fast), strengthening bonds of compassion and unity. The holy month serves as an opportunity for believers to break bad habits, strengthen their faith, and embrace patience and gratitude.

The Global Essence of Ramadan

Though Ramadan’s start may sometimes vary by location due to moon sighting differences, its essence remains unchanged. It is a time of spiritual elevation, forgiveness, and devotion, as millions reset their spiritual compass and seek deeper meaning in their faith.

As Muslims across the world look to the skies on February 28, 2025, the sight of the crescent moon will mark the beginning of a profound journey—one of prayer, self-discipline, and unparalleled spiritual reward.