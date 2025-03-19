Where Will Trump Organization’s First Office in India Be Established?

Mumbai: U.S. President Donald Trump’s business empire, the Trump Organization, is making a significant foray into India’s commercial real estate market. Tribeca Developers, the company’s property development partner in India, has launched the country’s first Trump-branded commercial real estate project with a sales target of over $289 million.

India: The Largest Market for Trump-Branded Real Estate

Over the past decade, India has become the Trump brand’s largest real estate market outside the U.S. Tribeca has played a crucial role in developing residential projects under the Trump name in four major Indian cities, collaborating with local developers through licensing agreements.

Trump World Centre to Rise in Pune

The newly announced commercial real estate project, “Trump World Centre,” will be developed in Pune in partnership with Kundan Spaces, a prominent real estate company. Pune has emerged as a key business hub, attracting major international and local IT firms over the past decade.

Completion Timeline and Market Impact

According to Kalpesh Mehta, founder of Tribeca Developers, the Trump World Centre will take approximately four years to complete. The project is expected to set new benchmarks in luxury commercial real estate and strengthen the Trump brand’s presence in India’s growing market.

With this latest venture, the Trump Organization continues to expand its footprint in India’s booming real estate sector, solidifying its position as a key player in luxury developments.