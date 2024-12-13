Who are the Shark Tank Season 4 equivalents of Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff?

Mumbai: The new season of Shark Tank India is soon all set to stream on Sony Liv from January 6th.

While Season Four retains some of the earlier sharks, there are a few additions as well.

During the recent press conference, which was held to introduce the season four, the sharks didn’t just talk business, but they dished out some serious fun, comparing their fellow panelists to Bollywood personalities, leaving everyone in splits.

Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, playfully compared her fellow Sharks to Bollywood celebrities.

Anupam Mittal was likened to Jackie Shroff, while Aman Gupta’s charming persona earned him a comparison to Shah Rukh Khan. In a lighthearted jab, Azhar Iqubal was likened to the late Irrfan Khan, and Ritesh Agarwal was humorously dubbed the “Babuji” of the group, akin to Alok Nath. The audience chimed in, jokingly labeling Kunal Bahl as the Paresh Rawal of the team.

Season 4 of Shark Tank India features a strong panel lineup, including Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO, People Group/Shaadi.com), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and Group CEO, OYO), Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics), Azhar Iqubal (Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts), Varun Dua (Founder and CEO, ACKO), Kunal Bahl (Co-Founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Promoter of Unicommerce), and Viraj Bahl (Founder and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products).

Joining the show as hosts are Sahiba Bali and Aashish Solanki, who bring fresh energy and charisma to the series.

Notably, Deepinder Goyal, Founder and CEO of Zomato, who was part of the panel last season, is absent this time.”