Who is Angad Bedi’s new yoga buddy; Find out

Mumbai: Actor Angad Bedi was recently spotted enjoying a yoga session at home, and this time, he had a special companion – his adorable daughter, Mehr.

In a video shared on his Instagram, Angad was seen performing yoga asanas, with little Mehr trying to imitate his movements. As Angad continued with his workout, Mehr shifted her focus to playing with a thera-band. The heartwarming father-daughter duo looked absolutely adorable as they practiced yoga together.

Angad Bedi’s Heartfelt Message

Angad took to Instagram to share an important message with his followers. He urged everyone to be grateful for the simple things, like having a working set of hands and feet. The ‘Pink’ actor emphasized the value of spending time with loved ones and creating happy memories. His caption read:

“Hath-pair chal rahe ne,,, khush raho, sukhi raho. Ladaai-vaar vich sirf vair rakheya. (If your hands and feet are working, stay happy, stay content. In the battle, only enmity wins.) Spend time with family and make happy memories. Sab kuch itthe hi reh jaana.. lae ke kithe jaaoge.. (Everything will be left here.. where will you take it..)”

The post was accompanied by a folded hands emoji.

Neha Dhupia’s Sweet Reaction

Angad’s wife, actress Neha Dhupia, couldn’t resist commenting on the adorable post. She wrote, “Baby doll…baby doll’s papa..” with a red heart emoji, showing her love for the family moment.

A Glimpse into Angad and Neha’s Love Story

For those unaware, Angad and Neha tied the knot in May 2018 in a simple ceremony. Their love story began years ago when they first met in the gym. Angad was playing under-19 cricket in Delhi, while Neha was preparing for the Miss India pageant. Their paths crossed again years later in Mumbai, and their friendship eventually blossomed into a romance. Angad had proposed to Neha four years before their wedding.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mehr, in November 2018. In October 2021, they became parents once again to a son named Guriq.

Angad Bedi’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Angad Bedi was last seen on-screen in the Tollywood film Hi Nanna, where he starred alongside Nani and Mrunal Thakur.