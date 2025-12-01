Who is Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Husband Raj Nidimoru? The Engineer-Turned Filmmaker Behind India’s Biggest OTT Hits

Raj Nidimoru, the multi-talented creator behind India’s most successful OTT hits, has entered a new chapter of life after marrying actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Temple, located inside the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. With only close family and a handful of friends present, the wedding reflected the simplicity and privacy both cherish. Samantha wore a graceful red saree, while Raj opted for a traditional understated look, marking a peaceful beginning to their journey together.

The news has taken the entertainment world by storm, not just because of the wedding itself but also because of Raj Nidimoru’s remarkable rise—from an engineering graduate to one of India’s most creative filmmakers, and now the husband of one of the country’s most loved actresses.

Raj Nidimoru’s Journey: From Engineer to Storytelling Visionary

Raj’s career path is a story of bold choices and creative courage.

Some key highlights include:

He studied engineering at SVU College of Engineering in Tirupati, beginning his early career in the software industry.

, beginning his early career in the software industry. While working abroad, he discovered a deeper passion for cinema and switched fields, choosing storytelling over a stable tech career.

His entry into films began with short projects, eventually leading to collaborations with his creative partner Krishna DK.

Today, Raj & DK are considered among India’s most influential writer-director duos.

Blockbusters and Game-Changing OTT Hits

Raj Nidimoru’s filmography showcases a rare mix of creativity, humor, and technical brilliance. His works include:

Shor in the City (2011) – an acclaimed urban drama

– an acclaimed urban drama Go Goa Gone (2013) – India’s first zombie-comedy

– India’s first zombie-comedy Happy Ending (2014) – a stylish rom-com

– a stylish rom-com A Gentleman (2017) – action-romance

– action-romance Stree (Writer/Producer) – a pan-India blockbuster that redefined horror-comedy

– a pan-India blockbuster that redefined horror-comedy Cinema Bandi (Producer) – acclaimed for its raw storytelling

– acclaimed for its raw storytelling Farzi (2023) – a massive OTT success

– a massive OTT success Guns & Gulaabs (2023) – a unique retro crime-comedy

– a unique retro crime-comedy The Family Man Series – the breakthrough Indian web series that changed the OTT landscape

His visionary direction, especially in OTT storytelling, has made him one of the leading voices in modern Indian entertainment.

A Personal Life Marked by Growth, Healing, and New Beginnings

Both Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have experienced personal milestones and challenges over the years. Their bond grew steadily through mutual respect, creative understanding, and emotional maturity. Their connection strengthened during Samantha’s work on one of Raj & DK’s major series, eventually leading to the quiet and heartfelt wedding ceremony.

Fans have celebrated the marriage as a symbol of second chances and emotional renewal for both.

Why This Wedding Has Become the Talk of the Nation

A power couple story: A celebrated filmmaker and a pan-India actress coming together

A celebrated filmmaker and a pan-India actress coming together Massive online interest: Searches for “Raj Nidimoru Samantha Ruth Prabhu wedding” surged within hours

Searches for “Raj Nidimoru Samantha Ruth Prabhu wedding” surged within hours Inspiring life journey: Raj’s transformation from engineer to filmmaker is now tied to a beautiful personal chapter

Raj’s transformation from engineer to filmmaker is now tied to a beautiful personal chapter Future collaborations: Fans eagerly await potential joint projects involving the duo

The marriage of Raj Nidimoru and Samantha Ruth Prabhu has created a wave of excitement across cinema circles, social media, and fan communities.

Conclusion: Raj Nidimoru’s Journey From Engineering to Filmmaking Reaches a Beautiful Milestone

Raj Nidimoru’s evolution from an engineer to a widely respected filmmaker is already an inspiring story. With his marriage to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, this journey has entered a new and heartwarming phase. As excitement grows around the couple, fans across the country are eager to see what the future holds—for their personal lives as well as their creative paths.