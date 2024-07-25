Who is that one ‘special’ friend in Kareena Kapoor’s life?

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently seen in the heist movie ‘Crew’, has shared that producer and fashion designer Rhea Kapoor is one of her closest friends who is brutally honest with her.

The actress called Rhea very “sensible” despite being younger to her. She also commended Rhea’s clarity of thought, and her quality of speaking what’s on her mind.

Talking about Rhea, Kareena told ‘The Week’, “Rhea is also one of my closest friends, and I’m very lucky to have her in my life. If she feels that I’m being irrational or I’m going wrong, she tells me honestly that ‘No you’re being unfair’. That’s the kind of relationship we have built. She is younger than me but she is also sensible.”

Rhea, who is the sister of actress Sonam Kapoor, has been Kareena’s friend for a very long time. In fact, she is also one of the producers of ‘Crew’, and also produced ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

Kareena also mentioned that she likes to have such people in her life, who can say things as they are, and are not “Yes Men”.

“I like to have such people in my life. I don’t like ‘Yes Men’. I have those people around me who will tell me that I’m fab when I have done something amazing, and if I do something bad, they will size me down,” she added.