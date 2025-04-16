Who Is Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy? Mughal ‘Descendant’ Seeks UN Help to Protect Aurangzeb’s Tomb Amid Protests

A man claiming to be a Mughal descendant, Yakub Habeebuddin Tucy, has written to the United Nations, seeking international protection for Aurangzeb’s tomb located in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The historic site has recently come under threat following violent protests in Nagpur, sparked by demands for its removal.

The unrest began during a rally by Bajrang Dal, which quickly escalated into stone-pelting, vandalism, and arson, leaving several police officers injured and damaging property. In response, authorities imposed a curfew in multiple areas of Nagpur and arrested 69 individuals involved in the violence.

Tucy’s Appeal to the United Nations

In a formal letter addressed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Tucy emphasized that Aurangzeb’s tomb is a protected monument under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, and is recognized as a ‘Monument of National Importance’.

He warned that any unauthorized construction, alteration, or destruction at or near the site would be a violation of Indian law and punishable. Tucy requested international intervention to ensure the monument’s safety and preservation.

International Heritage Protection and UNESCO Reference

Citing the UNESCO Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage (1972), Tucy urged the UN to direct the Indian government to uphold its commitment to preserving historical sites. He argued that historical misrepresentation has fueled public unrest and called for security personnel deployment to protect the site.

He also referenced India’s international obligations under various cultural preservation treaties, asserting that the government must act to prevent further damage or attempts to remove the tomb.

Maharashtra Government Assures Legal Action

In response to the violence, the Maharashtra government confirmed that it would take strict legal action against those found guilty of inciting or participating in the riots. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to preserving historical monuments and ensuring law and order.