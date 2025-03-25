WHO lauds Kenya for sustained efforts in fighting tuberculosis

Nairobi: The World Health Organization (WHO) has commended Kenya for its remarkable strides in combating tuberculosis (TB). According to WHO Country Representative for Kenya, Diallo Abdourahmane, Kenya has made significant progress in reducing TB incidence and deaths, positioning the East African nation as a leader in the fight against this deadly disease.

Kenya’s Achievements in Tuberculosis Control

In 2023, Kenya achieved a 41% reduction in TB incidence and a 60% reduction in TB-related deaths, among the seven high-TB-burden countries globally. This remarkable progress is a result of Kenya’s commitment to adopting innovative approaches in TB care. Abdourahmane highlighted Kenya’s efforts in scaling up digital tools, implementing rapid molecular diagnostics, and adopting shorter, more effective treatment regimens, which have proven to be game-changers in the fight against TB.

Challenges and Climate Change’s Impact on TB

Despite these advancements, Abdourahmane cautioned that the ongoing impact of climate change and food insecurity poses significant challenges for TB management. Climate change has exacerbated undernutrition in vulnerable populations, which could compound the country’s vulnerability to tuberculosis. The WHO emphasized the importance of continued efforts to strengthen TB management across Eastern Africa, especially in light of these emerging risks.

Kenya’s TB Care Strategies and Treatment Success

Mary Muriuki, Principal Secretary at the Ministry of Health, highlighted Kenya’s impressive 89% treatment success rate, showcasing the effectiveness of the country’s innovative TB care strategies. She also pointed out Kenya’s progress in tackling drug-resistant TB, with over 750 patients starting second-line treatment. The introduction of shorter, patient-friendly regimens for multidrug-resistant TB and rifampicin-resistant TB has significantly improved patient adherence and health outcomes.

TB Remains a Global Health Challenge

Despite these strides, Kenya continues to face a high incidence and mortality rate from tuberculosis, with the disease remaining one of the top 20 high-burden TB and TB/HIV countries globally. In 2023, Kenya recorded an estimated 124,000 TB cases and 15,000 TB-related deaths, making tuberculosis the leading cause of death in the country.

World Tuberculosis Day: A Call for Global Awareness

World Tuberculosis Day, observed on March 24, serves as a reminder of the global effort required to eliminate this preventable and curable disease. In 2018, 10 million people worldwide fell ill with TB, and 1.5 million people died from it, primarily in low- and middle-income countries.

The WHO’s recognition of Kenya’s efforts underscores the progress made in TB care, but it also highlights the need for continued vigilance in the fight against this global health challenge. The success of Kenya’s strategies provides a valuable model for other nations in the region to enhance their own TB control programs and work towards eliminating this deadly disease.