WHO Sends Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina’s Daughter on Long Leave

Dhaka: In a major development, Saima Wazed Putul, daughter of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia (SEARO), has been placed on indefinite leave starting July 11, following ongoing corruption investigations. The news was first reported by Health Policy Watch.

WHO Chief Confirms Administrative Change

According to the report, WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus informed staff via an internal email that Saima Wazed would be on leave and that Assistant Director-General Catharina Boehme will act as the Officer in Charge of the SEARO office. Boehme is expected to arrive at the New Delhi office by July 15.

Corruption Cases Trigger Action

The Anti-Corruption Commission of Bangladesh had filed cases against Saima four months ago, accusing her of fraud, forgery, and abuse of power. These allegations have raised significant concerns regarding transparency and ethics at the regional level of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Calls for Permanent Removal Grow Louder

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, welcomed the move as a “first step toward accountability.”

“We believe a permanent resolution is needed — one that removes Saima from her position, revokes all associated privileges, and restores the integrity of the UN system,” Alam stated.

What This Means for WHO and SEARO

The case has serious implications not only for the credibility of WHO’s regional leadership but also for international governance standards within United Nations institutions. With Saima’s departure, attention will now shift to the leadership of Catharina Boehme and how WHO manages the fallout.

