Why Aamir Khan Believes Salman Khan Has a Habit of ‘Breaking Ribs’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan made a lighthearted comment about his longtime friend and fellow actor Salman Khan, humorously claiming that Salman has a habit of “breaking ribs.”

The two megastars, along with director A.R. Murugadoss, joined for a special Q&A session, offering fans deeper insights into their experiences, collaborations, and behind-the-scenes moments. The engaging conversation, now officially released, is titled “Sikandar Meets Ghajini.”

A Playful Exchange Between Aamir and Salman

During the session, Aamir playfully asked Murugadoss, “Between Salman and me, who is the real Sikandar and who is the better dancer?” In response, the director jokingly replied, “Salman breaks his ribs.” Aamir, quick with his witty comeback, added, “Sir, not just his own ribs, he breaks other people’s ribs too! But I’m asking—who is the better dancer?”

Aamir then declared that Salman is the real “Sikandar,” and while discussing the dancing skills, he humorously asked, “Now, tell me—who’s better in action?”

Salman, known for his quick wit, countered with a playful remark, “Who is the better actor? Who works harder? Who is more sincere?” Aamir laughed and said, “All the boring things. No actor, also Salman is better.” Their playful banter delighted fans, showcasing the camaraderie between the two Bollywood icons.

A Strong Friendship That Goes Beyond the Screen

Aamir and Salman have shared a close bond ever since they starred together in the iconic cult classic Andaz Apna Apna. Their friendship extends beyond professional collaborations, as they regularly support each other’s projects. This friendly rapport is evident during the promotions of Salman’s upcoming film, Sikandar.

Adding to their enduring friendship, Salman recently attended the screening of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid’s debut film, offering his encouragement for the young actor’s journey.

Salman Khan’s Upcoming Film Sikandar

Salman Khan is currently preparing for the release of his highly anticipated film Sikandar, where he will share the screen with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is set to hit theatres on March 30, 2025. Fans are excited to see the duo in action, and their off-screen friendship only adds to the buzz surrounding the film’s release.