Why Are Teachers Being Moved Before Classes Start? Telangana’s New Order Raises Eyebrows

Hyderabad: A recent staff adjustment order issued by the Telangana government is causing concern among educators, as it mandates the transfer of teachers from government primary schools before the new academic year begins. The move has raised questions about how schools will handle student admissions and classroom instruction with reduced staff.

Teacher Transfers Ordered Before Academic Year Starts

The controversial order, issued on May 28, directs that all teacher adjustments be completed by June 13, even though schools have yet to reopen and enrolment figures are still pending. The timing has left many school administrators and teachers worried about a staff shortage during the crucial start of the academic year.

Contradiction to Government’s Enrolment Push

Teachers argue that the decision runs counter to the government’s own campaign to boost admissions in government schools. Over the past few months, educators have been actively campaigning in local communities to increase enrolment — a key agenda item for the Telangana education department.

“On one hand, we are encouraged to bring in more students. On the other hand, staff are being shifted out before classes even begin,” said a concerned government school teacher in Hyderabad.

Implementation Timeline Triggers Operational Issues

The June 13 deadline for completing the adjustment process is especially problematic for headmasters, who are still finalizing class sections, timetables, and admission lists. The lack of clarity on final enrolment numbers makes early staff realignment logistically challenging.

Call for Postponement and Reassessment

Teacher unions and school heads have urged the government to reconsider the order’s timeline, suggesting that staff transfers be carried out after enrolment stabilizes, to avoid disruption in academic planning.