Why Did a Team of Police Officers Arrive at Aamir Khan’s Residence?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan’s residence witnessed an unexpected commotion when a team of 25 IPS officers suddenly arrived at his Bandra home, sparking buzz across social media.

The officers arrived in buses and vans, creating a sense of unease in the locality. Videos of the incident are rapidly circulating online and have become a hot topic within the film industry as well.

A popular English media outlet reached out to Aamir Khan’s team for clarification. However, the response was vague, with the team stating that “investigations are ongoing” and that they are awaiting an official statement from the authorities. As a result, the real reason behind the visit remains a mystery.

According to film industry sources, there is speculation that the officers may have visited to discuss a special project with Aamir Khan. The actor is set to appear as the Chief Guest at the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) in Australia, where his acclaimed film Taare Zameen Par will be specially screened. It is also expected that Aamir Khan may announce a new film or project during the event.

Although Aamir Khan’s recent films Thugs of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha failed at the box office, Taare Zameen Par continues to receive critical and public acclaim. This has fueled anticipation and curiosity about his upcoming ventures. Further details are awaited.