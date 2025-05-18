Why Did Telangana Police Give Miss World Contestants a High-Level Demonstration?

Hyderabad: As part of the ‘Secure Hyderabad, Safe Tourism’ initiative, Miss World 2025 contestants visited the Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) of the Telangana Police in Hyderabad on Sunday. This visit aimed to highlight the state’s law enforcement excellence while promoting Telangana as a safe, secure, and attractive tourist destination.

Telangana Police Showcase Strength and Readiness

During the visit, contestants witnessed live demonstrations by elite police units including:

Mounted Police

Dog Squad

OCTOPUS (Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations)

These displays showcased the professionalism, preparedness, and technological advancement of the Telangana Police, reinforcing Hyderabad’s image as one of the safest cities in India for both residents and international tourists.

Miss World Delegates Visit State Secretariat, Honor Telangana Thalli

Also Read: Gulzar Houz Fire Horror: PM Modi Steps in with Urgent Relief

Following their tour of the ICCC, the Miss World participants paid floral tributes to the Telangana Thalli statue at the State Secretariat, a symbolic gesture that aligns with the cultural and historical appreciation of the state.

The event also featured a 3D mapping and drone show, illustrating the implementation of key government schemes across Telangana.

High-Profile Attendance and Government Support

The occasion saw participation from top dignitaries including:

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Cabinet ministers

Advisors, MLAs, MLCs, and secretariat officials

Their presence underscores the government’s commitment to leveraging global platforms like Miss World to enhance the state’s visibility on the international stage.

Hyderabad Hosts Miss World 2025 from May 10 to June 3

The Miss World 2025 contest, which commenced in Hyderabad on May 10, will run until June 3, drawing attention from around the world. On Saturday, contestants engaged in sports activities and visited Ramoji Film City, the world’s largest film production complex, located on the outskirts of the city.

Telangana Positions Itself as a Global Tourism & Investment Hub

The Telangana government has launched a strategic action plan to maximize exposure from the Miss World 2025 event. Efforts are being made to:

Promote tourism in Telangana

Highlight investment opportunities

Showcase Hyderabad as a secure, modern metropolis

The ‘Secure Hyderabad, Safe Tourism’ initiative serves as a model of how law enforcement and governance can enhance public safety and economic development simultaneously.