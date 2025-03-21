Why Did the Congress Govt Stop Ads for ‘Mun­sif’? Presence of ‘Mir Sadiq and Mir Jafar’ in CM Office Alleged – A Blow to Press Freedom

Hyderabad: It is with deep regret that we are compelled to write these lines, highlighting the blatant hostility certain state government officials are displaying towards Mun­sif, a leading Urdu daily. The unjustified suspension of government advertisements has inflicted severe financial damage on the newspaper.

It appears that the Chief Minister’s Office harbors elements akin to ‘Mir Sadiq’ and ‘Mir Jafar,’ whose conspiracies have led to a vengeful attitude against an independent newspaper. Their only grievance? Mun­sif‘s fearless reporting on governmental inefficiencies and shortcomings. These actions have put the ruling Congress Party in an embarrassing position.

If the government had any grievances against the newspaper, it could have addressed them through dialogue with the management. Instead, they have chosen an undemocratic path—blocking official advertisements. This decision is particularly perplexing, considering that the Congress government in Telangana is experiencing its first tenure in power, which was made possible largely due to the support of minorities, particularly Urdu-speaking communities.

Despite this reality, the state government’s attitude towards religious and linguistic minorities has been disheartening. Since assuming office, A. Revanth Reddy’s government has seemingly turned its back on minorities, despite the fact that the Chief Minister himself holds the Minority Welfare portfolio. There are clear discrepancies in the release of funds to minority welfare institutions, even when budgetary allocations have been made.

Not a single promise made in the Minority Declaration has been fulfilled. Yet, certain elements within the administration expect the media to portray a favorable image of the government, even if it fails to deliver on minority welfare. When these forces observed that Mun­sif was fearlessly highlighting public concerns, they sought to economically weaken the institution by halting its government advertisements.

Every major newspaper in Telangana, irrespective of language, highlights governmental failures. However, this does not justify a dictatorial approach where the government cuts off the financial lifeline of a media house (advertisements), forcing it into submission. The disturbing reality is that this targeting has been directed exclusively at Mun­sif, a leading Urdu publication, perhaps under the assumption that the plight of an Urdu newspaper would not resonate widely.

We categorically state that the suspension of Mun­sif‘s advertisements has been orchestrated by a senior government official and an individual with close ties to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. This individual, who does not even belong to active politics, heads a minority institution and, in collaboration with a senior bureaucrat, has been making authoritarian decisions—perhaps under the illusion that they hold unchecked power.

To understand the rationale behind the ad suspension, Mun­sif officially reached out to the Department of Information & Public Relations over a month ago. However, no response has been received. Further investigation revealed that the Commissioner of Information & Public Relations received a direct phone call from the Chief Minister’s Office, instructing them to halt advertisements to Mun­sif. The tone of the directive was such that the official was led to believe that the order came from the Chief Minister himself.

This raises a critical question: Was the Chief Minister directly informed and involved in this decision, or was it executed independently by certain elements in his office?

Even if the Chief Minister personally approved this move, is such an action legally justifiable? If not, doesn’t this blatant act by the Revanth Reddy-led government constitute a serious assault on press freedom?

The government and the Congress leadership must provide an answer.