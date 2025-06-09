Why Everyone in Hyderabad Is Talking About Tandoori Chai

Hyderabad: Known for its iconic biryani and Irani chai, Hyderabad’s Old City is now brewing a new obsession — tandoori chai, a smoky, aromatic twist on the classic beverage that’s winning hearts, especially among the youth.

What Is Tandoori Chai and Why Is It So Popular?

Also called kulhad chai, tandoori chai is made by pouring masala chai into a red-hot earthen pot (matka) placed in a clay oven or tandoor. This process infuses the tea with a unique smoky flavor before it’s poured into kulhads (mud cups) and served piping hot.

The dramatic preparation and earthy aroma have made it a social media favorite and a must-try beverage for chai lovers in the city.

Old City Becomes the Hub for Tandoori Chai Stalls

Areas like Misrigunj, Vattepally, and other parts of Old City have seen a surge in tandoori chai stalls. In the past few months, over 40 stalls have popped up, each attracting a loyal crowd of customers — mainly college students and young professionals.

“People are loving the tandoor chai, particularly the youngsters,” says Mohd Muneer, a stall owner in Vattepally.

“Many are learning the method and starting their own stalls.”

Affordable and Flavorful: Priced at Just ₹25 per Kulhad

A kulhad of tandoori chai is priced at ₹25, making it an affordable indulgence for most visitors. However, maintaining the tandoor and sourcing kulhads comes with challenges.

“The kulhad itself costs ₹2.50, and keeping the tandoor running is expensive,” explains Moiz Khan, a stall owner.

“But the response from customers makes it worth it.”

Brewing the Trend: How It’s Made

Stall owners like Mohd Rasheed of Misrigunj describe the process:

A tandoor setup is prepared with mud pots heated for hours.

is prepared with mud pots heated for hours. Masala chai , made with extra milk and spices, is poured into the hot matka.

, made with extra milk and spices, is poured into the hot matka. The chai boils over inside the pot, absorbing the smoky, earthy essence .

. It’s then served in a fresh kulhad, enhancing both flavor and aroma.

Chai Culture Evolves in Hyderabad

The popularity of tandoori chai reflects Hyderabad’s evolving food culture, where traditional tastes meet innovative street food trends. With its dramatic preparation, distinctive flavor, and Instagram-worthy presentation, this new-age chai is turning into a local sensation.

A Steaming Trend That’s Here to Stay

From being a humble roadside attraction to a full-fledged chai revolution, tandoori chai in Hyderabad’s Old City is capturing the hearts and taste buds of thousands. As more stalls continue to pop up, the city’s long-standing love affair with tea is clearly entering a smoky new chapter.