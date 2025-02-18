Why Gyanesh Kumar’s Appointment as CEC Is Facing Backlash: A Detailed Analysis

In a Late-Night Move, President Appoints New Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioner

In a significant development late Monday night, the President of India appointed Gyanesh Kumar as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India, following the vacancy created by his promotion. At the same time, Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi was named the new Election Commissioner to fill the position vacated by Kumar’s elevation.

The appointments come within hours of a crucial meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi. However, sources have revealed that Rahul Gandhi did not approve of the new appointments, issuing a dissent note. He stated that the meeting was futile, given that the new law governing such appointments was currently under challenge in the Supreme Court.

First Appointment Under the CEC and Other ECs Appointment Act, 2023

The appointments are notable as they mark the first implementation of the recently passed CEC and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023. This new law establishes a revised process for the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners in India.

According to the law, the CEC and ECs are to be appointed by the President of India based on the recommendations of a Selection Committee. This committee comprises the Prime Minister as Chairperson, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha as a Member, and a Union Cabinet Minister nominated by the Prime Minister, also as a member.

Gandhi’s Opposition to the New Law

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, expressed his dissent following the appointment, raising concerns over the validity of the law under which the appointments were made. Gandhi pointed out that the new legislation was already under review by the Supreme Court, and thus, in his view, any such appointments made under this law would be questionable.

Implications for the Election Commission

The Election Commission of India plays a crucial role in overseeing the electoral process in the country, ensuring free and fair elections. The appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners has always been a matter of great scrutiny, with the process being under the spotlight in recent years.

With the implementation of the new law, there has been an increased focus on the transparency and independence of the Election Commission, which has prompted differing opinions from political leaders.

