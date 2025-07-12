Why Is Kavitha Silent? TPCC Chief Questions BRS Leader on BC Welfare

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday termed the state government’s recent ordinance granting 42% reservation to Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections as a historic decision, crediting the Congress party for initiating this landmark reform.

Speaking to reporters, Goud expressed pride in being the TPCC president at a time when such a transformative step was taken. He stated, “This is a moment of social revolution. It’s the Congress that has always stood by BC communities and now made history with 42% reservation.”

Congress Accuses BRS of Political Hypocrisy on BC Issues

Mahesh Kumar Goud criticized the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for lacking sincerity in addressing BC concerns. He pointed out that despite being in power, the BRS did not implement any significant reforms for BC welfare and even supported several bills by the BJP-led Centre without protest.

Sharp Remarks on Kavitha and BRS Silence

Taking a swipe at BRS leader K. Kavitha, Goud questioned her silence and celebration over the BC reservation. He said, “I don’t even know which party Kavitha belongs to anymore. If she truly supports BC welfare, why hasn’t she resigned from BRS? Her celebration is hypocritical when her party failed to act on this issue during its tenure.”

Goud further asked, “Has the BRS finally rid itself of anti-BC policies? Or is this just another political stunt?” His comments come in light of growing political debate over BC representation in local governance.

Congress Reiterates Commitment to BC Welfare

The TPCC president also recalled the Congress party’s BC Declaration in Kamareddy, reinforcing that the party has a long-standing commitment to social justice and empowerment of backward communities. He urged all political forces to rise above politics and support the ordinance as a progressive step.