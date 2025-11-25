Why is not Jasprit Bumrah the captain, asks Dhanush’s brother Selvaraghavan

Chennai: Ace director and actor Selvaraghavan, who is also the elder brother of actor Dhanush, has now wondered why Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has not been made the captain of the current test side, which, at the moment, is struggling to avoid a defeat in the second test match against South Africa in Guwahati. Taking to his X timeline, Selvaraghavan wrote, “I’m an ardent cricket fan. Forever. I just want to ask. Why @Jaspritbumrah93 is not the captain? #bestbowlerintheworld #superblyintelligent @BCCI @GautamGambhir.”

It was evident from Selvaraghavan’s hashtags in his tweet that he considered Bumrah to be a very intelligent bowler and the best in the world. While a number of followers and fans liked his tweet, there were also quite a few who responded to his question. One person explained that even Bumrah had confirmed that he wouldn’t be able to do justice to the position of test captain because of fitness issues. The person went on to point out that Bumrah believed a captain would have to play all games and which he couldn’t.

Also Read:Volcanic ash cloud to clear India by 7:30 p.m. today, says IMD

It may be recalled that actor and director Dhanush had during a film event disclosed in a lighter vein how Selvaraghavan used to cheat him while playing cricket when they were kids. Dhanush had then said, “Actually, I was a naughty boy when I was a kid. But my brother Selvaraghavan was even naughtier than me. He was an introvert and would feel shy to even pose for a photograph. But inside our home, he was a naughty boy.”

The actor, in a lighter vein, had continued,”He was elder to me by eight years and therefore, he would appear huge and I would appear to be small in front of him. He would call me to play cricket. By hook or crook, he would win the toss and elect to bat first. Being a small kid, I wouldn’t be able to get him out. I would bowl for three to three and a half hours and he would continue to bat. Somehow, after a lot of struggle, when I got him out, he would drop the bat and run away, refusing to bowl to me. Half the time, I never got to bat. I would only bowl.”