Why Janhvi Kapoor begged Rhea Kapoor not to ‘kill’ her

Mumbai: Actress Janhvi Kapoor gave fans a glimpse of her fun and candid side during a playful online exchange with producer Rhea Kapoor. The Dhadak actress posted a series of chic photos wearing an all-black ensemble, captioning them with a humorous note:

“Ready for the Mumbai rains (@rheakapoor don’t kill me for the caption).”

The comment instantly drew attention, with fans loving her witty take.

In the photos, Janhvi stuns in a fashionable black outfit, paired with a stylish hat and high heels. Her look was completed with subtle makeup and elegant stud earrings, creating a sleek and confident statement.

Janhvi Shares Candid Moments from Cannes 2025

In a follow-up post, Janhvi Kapoor treated her followers to behind-the-scenes pictures from the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. The Mr. & Mrs. Mahi star shared photos alongside Ishaan Khatter, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan, Karan Johar, and others.

The post also included solo snapshots and images with her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, capturing the excitement and joy surrounding their Cannes experience.

She captioned the post:

“A recap. So grateful to have been a part of this journey, this story and this moment. With the best, most wholesome people. #Cannes2025”

“Homebound” Shines at Cannes: Indian Cinema in Spotlight

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s film “Homebound”, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, made waves at Cannes 2025 as the only Indian feature selected under the prestigious Un Certain Regard section. The film received a thunderous 9-minute standing ovation, marking a historic moment for Indian cinema.

Support from Family and Friends

Before the film’s screening, Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor, close friend Orry, and her rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya arrived in the French Riviera to support her. Group photos showcasing their joy and camaraderie have since gone viral, capturing the spirit of celebration around the film’s premiere.