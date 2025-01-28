Why Shahid Kapoor Was Initially Scared of Randeep Hooda: Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Story

Mumbai: Actor Shahid Kapoor recently opened up about his early experiences with Randeep Hooda, revealing that he was initially intimidated by him during their acting workshops at the National School of Drama (NSD), under the guidance of Naseeruddin Shah.

In a recent live session, Shahid shared how Randeep, being a senior at the workshops, had a strong and intense presence, which made him a little scared at the time. Over the years, however, their relationship has evolved into a strong friendship, and Shahid is now excited to collaborate with Randeep in their upcoming project Ustara.

Shahid Kapoor’s Early Days with Randeep Hooda

Shahid Kapoor recalled the workshops he attended with Randeep at NSD, where the latter’s experience and presence made him nervous. Speaking about their early days together, Shahid said, “Randeep Hooda is also there. How can I forget? He’s my buddy from his NSD days when I also visited. I’m very excited. This is my first time working with Randeep.

We’ve never worked together. Hum logo ne actually bohot saari acting workshops Naseer uncle ke saath saath main ki thi. Voh mera bohot senior tha aur main bohot darta tha usse.” (“We actually did a lot of acting workshops together with Naseer uncle. He was very senior to me, and I used to be very scared of him.”)

Despite the initial intimidation, Shahid and Randeep’s bond grew over time, and they are now set to share the screen for the first time in Ustara.

Shahid and Randeep’s Upcoming Collaboration in Ustara

Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda are set to collaborate for the first time in Vishal Bhardwaj’s much-awaited film, Ustara. The film is an action thriller, backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, and features a stellar ensemble cast, including veteran actor Nana Patekar, Vikrant Massey, and Tripti Dimri.

In a recent social media post, the makers revealed the release date for the highly anticipated film. The post read, “#SajidNadiadwala presents a @vishalrbhardwaj film. A spectacular cinematic journey begins on 6th Jan 2025, with the film releasing on 5th December 2025.”

Shahid Kapoor’s Preparation for His Role in Ustara

Shahid has been sharing glimpses of his preparation for the role on Instagram. In a post-workout selfie, he shared a black-and-white picture with the caption, “Prep time… Naya saal naya maal (New year, new stuff)… Next character, next film what can I do that I haven’t before… Lost in the woods… But you can’t be original if you aren’t ready to be lost…”

His posts hint at an intense transformation for his role in Ustara, where he is reportedly set to play an “edgy nasty gangster” from the 1990s.

About Ustara: A Glimpse into Mumbai’s Underworld

Ustara is said to be set in a past era of Mumbai, focusing on the events of the post-independence underworld. With a strong cast and thrilling storyline, the film is poised to deliver a captivating cinematic experience that combines action, drama, and history.

Final Thoughts

Shahid Kapoor’s journey from being intimidated by Randeep Hooda to collaborating with him on Ustara is a testament to their growing friendship and mutual respect. With their stellar performances and Vishal Bhardwaj’s direction, Ustara is sure to be an exciting addition to the world of Hindi cinema. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this action-packed thriller, which promises to showcase the rich history of Mumbai’s underworld through a gripping narrative.