Why Shashi Kapoor Called Himself a ‘Foolish, Lazy, and Sluggish’ Person

Mumbai: In a heartfelt throwback interview, late legendary actor Shashi Kapoor once described himself as a “foolish, lazy, and sluggish” person, offering a rare glimpse into his personal reflections and work ethic.

Shashi Kapoor’s Interest in Direction

The iconic actor, known for his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, admitted that he had always been interested in directing films since childhood. In an old interview with Prasar Bharati, he recalled working alongside his friend Prayag, experimenting with direction. He also shared how industry stalwarts like Manmohan Desai and Shyam Benegal encouraged him to take up directing.

Also Read: PM Modi’s Maha Kumbh Statement in Lok Sabha Sparks Opposition Uproar

In the interview, Shashi Kapoor said:

“I am a very foolish person, first of all. Secondly, I am a very lazy and sluggish person. I have always had an interest in direction since childhood, when Prayag and I used to direct together. After that, my friends like Manmohan Desai and other friends also told me to direct something. Even Shyam Benegal sir told me that he would write the script and I could direct it.”

Why Shashi Kapoor Never Directed a Film

Despite receiving support from his peers, Kapoor explained why he never took the plunge into direction. He felt that if he were to direct and act in the same film, he wouldn’t be able to give his full attention to either.

“But the problem is that if I’m working as an actor in someone else’s film, I feel it would be wrong to direct and act in the same movie because I wouldn’t be able to concentrate properly on my own film. I wouldn’t be able to give enough time to my own picture,” he added.

Celebrating Shashi Kapoor’s 87th Birth Anniversary

Today, March 18, marks Shashi Kapoor’s 87th birth anniversary. On this special occasion, Prasar Bharati Archives shared the throwback video on Instagram, allowing fans to relive the actor’s candid revelations.

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid tribute to her late grandfather by resharing a fan-made edit of Shashi Kapoor’s iconic songs and memorable performances, accompanied by a simple red heart emoji.

Shashi Kapoor’s grandson Zahan Kapoor also honored his ‘Dadaji’ by posting two rare pictures of the late actor on Instagram with the caption:

“Salagirah dadaji.”

Remembering Shashi Kapoor’s Legacy

Shashi Kapoor, who had an illustrious career in Bollywood, faced health complications in 2017. He was hospitalized due to a chest infection and later passed away on December 4, 2017, due to liver cirrhosis. His legacy, however, continues to inspire generations of actors and cinephiles.