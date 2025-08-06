Wife gets husband killed by her lover after watching YouTube



A heartbreaking incident has come to light in Karimnagar, Telangana, where a woman along with her lover got her husband killed. According to details, 45-year-old Sampath worked as a sweeper in a library in Karimnagar and lived with his wife Rama Devi, son and daughter.

Rama Devi used to sell flour on the roadside. During this time, his relationship with a 50-year-old man named Rajya grew, which later turned into an illicit relationship.

Rama Devi learned from watching a video on YouTube that putting deworming medicine in the ear can lead to death,and planned to kill her husband in the same way. On July 31, Rama Devi, Rajya and her friend Srinivas took Sampath near the Bumukkal flyover on the pretext of a party and made him drink alcohol. When he fell to the ground drunk, Rajiya put insecticide in his ear, killing him on the spot.