Wife inflicts cigarette burns on husband’s private parts after tying him up: Video

In a shocking incident in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, a woman was arrested by the Seohara district police on May 5th following a complaint filed by her husband, alleging severe torture. The victim, identified as Manan Zaidi, accused his wife, Mehar Jahan, of subjecting him to a horrifying ordeal.

According to Zaidi’s complaint, he was drugged and restrained by his wife before enduring agonizing abuse, including cigarette burns inflicted on sensitive areas of his body. Disturbing CCTV footage captured from their residence depicted Jahan physically assaulting Zaidi, binding his limbs, and even attempting to strangle him while he lay helpless.

Zaidi further revealed that he had previously approached the authorities, lodging complaints against Jahan for similar acts of torment. Allegations included administering intoxicants, immobilizing him, and subjecting him to various forms of abuse.

In response to the complaint, the police swiftly took action, registering a case against Mehar Jahan under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including charges of attempted murder, assault, and torture. Jahan was promptly apprehended and taken into custody by law enforcement officials.

“Based on the complaint, a report has been registered against the accused under relevant sections, and she has been arrested. Further action is being taken,” stated Additional Superintendent of Police, Eastern Bijnor district, Dharam Singh.

The case underscores the gravity of domestic violence and highlights the importance of swift and decisive action by law enforcement to protect victims and bring perpetrators to justice.