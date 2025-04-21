Wife Kills Husband and Buries Him in Hyderabad’s KPHB Area

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in the KPHB area of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a woman has allegedly killed her husband, Sai, and buried his body. The incident took place after a series of ongoing marital disputes between the couple, Sai and Kavitha, who had been living separately for several years due to their extramarital affairs.

Marital Tensions Lead to Tragic Outcome

Sai and Kavitha had reconciled recently and were living together again. However, their relationship continued to be troubled due to their extramarital entanglements, which had created tension in their marriage. According to reports, the couple had been living apart for some time before they decided to give their marriage another chance.

Kavitha, unable to bear the constant harassment from her husband, planned the murder with the help of her brother. On the day of the incident, Kavitha reportedly electrocuted her husband, Sai, using a current shock, and then buried his body in the KPHB area. After committing the crime, Kavitha and her brother fled the scene.

Police Investigation Underway

The police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter. The details surrounding the incident are still emerging as authorities continue to gather information. The police are working to locate Kavitha and her brother, who are currently on the run.

This tragic event has left the local community in shock, as the couple had been living in the KPHB area for some time. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are piecing together the circumstances that led to this horrific crime.