Wife Kills Husband with Lover, Buys Snake to Stage Death as Accident

In a disturbing echo of previous spine-chilling spousal murders, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district allegedly murdered her husband with the help of her lover and attempted to stage the death as a snakebite.

Victim Found Dead, Snakebite Suspected

The victim, Amit, a daily wage labourer from Akbarpur village under Bahsuma police station limits, was found dead on his bed under mysterious circumstances. Initially, his death was believed to be the result of a snakebite — a claim supported by a viral video showing a snake biting his motionless body multiple times.

Post-Mortem Reveals Dark Truth

However, the truth emerged during the post-mortem examination, which revealed that Amit had been strangled before the snake bites occurred. This key finding exposed the murder plot, as investigators began to suspect foul play.

Wife and Lover Confess to Gruesome Plot

Under police interrogation, Amit’s wife Ravita confessed to the crime. She admitted to conspiring with her lover, Amardeep, to eliminate Amit. According to police, the duo strangled Amit while he was asleep. To make the death appear natural, they purchased a snake for Rs 1,000 and forced it to bite the lifeless body — simulating a fatal snakebite to mislead investigators.

Both accused have been arrested, and the police have launched a deeper forensic investigation. The viral video of the snakebite is also being treated as possible evidence of premeditation.

Echoes of Previous Spine-Chilling Cases

This case is strikingly similar to the infamous Merchant Navy murder case in Meerut, where Muskan Rastogi, along with her lover Saurabh Shukla, allegedly murdered her husband and encased his body in a cement-filled drum.

It also recalls the Uthra murder case in Kerala from 2020, where the husband used a live cobra to kill his wife in her sleep. The accused, Sooraj S Kumar, was eventually sentenced to life imprisonment and fined Rs 5 lakh.

Pattern of Brutal Crimes Raises Alarms

The recurrence of such brutal crimes involving lovers, deception, and calculated attempts to destroy evidence is raising serious concerns. Police officials in Meerut fear a rising pattern of domestic crimes masked under accidental deaths, prompting calls for greater awareness and vigilance.

As investigations continue, the Meerut murder case joins a grim list of spousal murders that have shocked the nation, shedding light on the dangerous extremes to which such conspiracies can go.