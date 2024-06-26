WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returns to Australia after US legal battle ends

Canberra: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange returned to his homeland Australia aboard a charter jet on Wednesday hours after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing US military secrets.

Assange’s jet arrived in the Australian capital Canberra. He flew from the Northern Mariana Islands where he pleaded guilty in a US district court to conspiring to unlawfully obtain and disseminate classified information in 2010.

The online editor and publisher was given credit for the five years he had spent in a London prison fighting extradition to the United States and he was allowed to return to Australia without serving additional jail time.

