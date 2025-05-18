Wildlife Crime in Asifabad: Female Tiger Electrocuted, 15 Suspects in Custody

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in Telangana’s Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, a six-year-old female tiger was killed after coming in contact with illegal electric snares laid by poachers in the forest near Agurud village. The incident has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns about wildlife safety and enforcement lapses in the region.

According to senior forest officials, including Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Shantaram and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Neeraj Kumar, 15 suspects have been detained in connection with the incident. They confirmed that the tigress had been roaming in the forest area for the past six years and was last captured on camera on May 13.

Warnings Ignored, Snares Unremoved

Officials revealed that multiple warnings were issued to remove illegal power lines and electrified traps in the Agurud forest area, but no action was taken by the concerned departments. The poachers reportedly used these high-voltage wires to trap wild animals, ultimately leading to the death of the tigress.

Attempt to Destroy Evidence

On May 15, locals collecting tendu (beedi) leaves discovered the tiger’s carcass and immediately fled in fear. In an attempt to cover their crime, the poachers allegedly dragged the body approximately 200 meters, skinned it, removed its claws, and buried the remains in a pit.

Forest Officials Recover Remains

Forest teams began a search operation based on traces of blood and hair. On May 18, they recovered the buried remains of the tiger. The carcass was exhumed and sent to a forensic lab for further analysis. Officials are also investigating whether the poachers were part of a larger wildlife trafficking network.

Conservation Concerns Mount

Wildlife activists have raised alarms over the frequent use of electric snares in Telangana’s forests, urging the state government to take stronger steps to prevent such cruelty. The tigress’s death also highlights the urgent need for improved patrolling, increased surveillance, and stricter enforcement of wildlife protection laws.