Will abide by court order, says Nagarjuna on demolition of convention center

Hyderabad: Reiterating that his Hyderabad convention center, which was demolished by civic authorities on Saturday, had not encroached on a lake, actor Nagarjuna on Sunday said he would abide by the court verdict on the matter.

A day after the N-Convention in Madhapur was demolished by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRA), Nagarjuna posted another statement on his X account, reiterating that there was no encroachment on Tummidikunta Lake.

“News about celebrities, can often be exaggerated and speculated for effect. I would like to reiterate that the land on which N-convention has been built is a Patta Documented land. Not even one cent of the land beyond that has been encroached upon.”

“The Special court of AP Land Grabbing (prohibition) Act has given a judgement passing an order Sr.3943/2011 on 24-02- 2014 saying no encroachment has happened in Tummidikunta Lake. Now the formal argument is already presented in front of the esteemed High Court. I will abide to the law of the land and judgement. Until then, I sincerely request you not to indulge in speculation, any sort of rumours, misrepresentation of facts and deviations”, he wrote, addressing fans and well-wishers.

Nagarjuna had Saturday called demolition as ‘unlawful’. He wrote that he would take the issue to court to seek appropriate relief.

The HYDRA had demolished the structure before Nagarjuna could secure an interim stay order from the High Court.

The newly-created HYDRA revealed on Sunday that it reclaimed 4.9 acres of land by demolishing N-Convention. In coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and Town Planning, Irrigation, and Revenue Department officials, it removed encroachments in the FTL/Buffer zones of the lake.

“Due to the unchecked encroachments in and around Tammidikunta Cheruvu (lake) and the connecting nalas (drains), the area around Madhapur, HITEX are facing serious waterlogging issues. The lower reaches of the Tammidikunta Cheruvu are being inundated during heavy rains regularly as the capacity to hold water has shrunk by more than 50-60 per cent,” HYDRA said in a statement. “N-Convention has been clearly manipulating the systems and process and continuing their commercial activity through the unauthorised structures built in the FTL and buffer zones,” it added.