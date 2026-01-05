Will Accused Get Bail? Supreme Court Verdict Expected Today

New Delhi: Ahead of the Supreme Court’s hearing on the bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case, Janata Dal (United) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad on Monday said that whatever decision the apex court takes will be binding and must be accepted by all parties involved. Speaking to IANS, Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said that issues related to national sovereignty and integrity evoke strong sentiments among the people of the country.

“Whenever questions arise concerning the nation’s unity and integrity, the sentiments of the people come forth strongly against such individuals. Today, their bail pleas are scheduled for a hearing before the Supreme Court. This is the apex bench of the judiciary, and whatever decision is taken will be binding and accepted by all parties involved,” he said. Uttar Pradesh Minister Sanjay Nishad also weighed in on the matter, emphasising the importance of the Constitution.

He said, “The country runs on its Constitution, and everyone should welcome it and work together to strengthen the nation. People should think about how they can contribute to making the country great.” The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its verdict on the bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, and several others who have challenged the Delhi High Court’s order denying them bail. The case pertains to allegations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and is linked to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria will also deliver its judgment on the bail pleas filed by Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmed. The apex court had reserved its verdict on December 10 after hearing detailed arguments from all parties involved in the case. During the hearings, advocates appearing for the accused primarily argued that there had been an inordinate delay in the proceedings and that the trial was unlikely to commence in the near future.

They submitted that the accused have remained in custody for over five years despite the trial not moving forward, even as they face serious allegations under the UAPA. It was further argued that there was no concrete evidence to prove that the accused had instigated violence or played a direct role in the riots, despite the passage of five years since their arrest.

Opposing the bail pleas, the Delhi Police contended that the alleged offences involved a deliberate attempt to destabilise the state. The prosecution argued that the riots were not the result of spontaneous protests but part of a well-orchestrated “pan-India” conspiracy aimed at “regime change” and “economic strangulation”.