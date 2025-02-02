Will BJP End AAP’s Rule in Delhi? PM Modi’s Bold Promise Stirs Debate!

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the AAP government, calling it corrupt and deceptive, during a mega rally in R.K. Puram, Delhi, on Sunday. Addressing the voters ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly elections, he assured that no slums would be demolished and that all existing welfare schemes would continue under a BJP-led government.

Modi’s Call to Action: “AAPda Ko Hatao, BJP Ko Lao”

PM Modi urged voters to seize this golden opportunity to elect a BJP government in Delhi after 25 years. He raised the slogan “AAPda ko hatayenge, BJP ko layenge”, promising to transform Delhi into a ‘Viksit Capital’ for a ‘Viksit Bharat’.

PM Modi’s Key Promises for Delhi:

₹2,500 Monthly Assistance for Women – Direct transfers will begin before March 8 (International Women’s Day).

No Slum Demolitions – Guaranteed protection for slum dwellers.

Higher Salaries for Government Employees – Implementation of the 8th Pay Commission.

Welfare Board for Gig Workers & Domestic Helps – Insurance and benefits for auto drivers, e-rickshaw drivers, and domestic workers.

Affordable Nutritious Meals for the Poor – ₹5 per meal initiative in slums.

Modi Attacks AAP Over Corruption & Misgovernance

PM Modi accused the AAP government of misleading the public, indulging in corruption, and worsening Delhi’s pollution crisis. He slammed the ruling party for: Scams & Misuse of Funds – Alleging that AAP leaders looted Delhi and must be held accountable. Water & Air Pollution – Blaming AAP for the deterioration of the Yamuna River and increasing health issues due to contaminated water. Delays in Housing for the Poor – Criticizing AAP for delaying the allotment of pucca houses to underprivileged residents.

False Promises on Sports Development – Exposing AAP’s fake sports university promise and Congress’ Commonwealth Games scam.

BJP’s Support for Purvanchalis & Delhi’s Development

As an MP from Purvanchal, PM Modi assured Purvanchali voters that the BJP will protect their rights, unlike AAP, which allegedly neglected them. He highlighted: Budget 2025-26 Provisions for Purvanchal – Special projects announced for Bihar and West Bengal.

Support for Dalits & Makhana Farmers – Formation of a Makhana Board to uplift Dalit workers in Bihar. Respect for Chhath Puja Traditions – Blamed AAP for creating hurdles for Purvanchalis in celebrating Chhath Puja in Delhi.

BJP’s ‘Modi Guarantee’ for Delhi

Better Governance & Infrastructure Pollution-Free Delhi Stronger Economy & Job Creation

Delhi Assembly elections will take place on February 5, with results announced on February 8. Will BJP’s ‘Modi Guarantee’ lead to a historic victory? Stay tuned for updates.