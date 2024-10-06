North India

Will campaign for BJP if… Kejriwal Challenged PM Modi

Addressing a public gathering at 'Janta Ki Adalat', Kejriwal accused the BJP's "double engine" governments of failing across the states, predicting their ouster from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

Mohammed Yousuf6 October 2024 - 16:44
New Delhi: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free electricity in the NDA-ruled states before the Delhi Assembly elections, promising to campaign for the saffron party if he fulfills this demand.

He termed the “double engine” model as “double loot and double corruption”.

“I challenge PM Modi to provide free electricity in all 22 BJP-ruled states before the Delhi Assembly elections in February. If he does, I will campaign for the BJP,” Kejriwal asserted.

“The exit polls show the BJP’s double engine governments will soon collapse in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Kejriwal further accused the BJP of being anti-poor, citing the removal of bus marshals and data entry operators as well as the halting of home guards’ salaries in Delhi.

“There is no democracy in Delhi. It’s under the LG’s rule,” he alleged.

