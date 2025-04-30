Will India Declare Pakistan a ‘Terror State’? Here’s the Possible Impact on the Neighbouring Country

Following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India is actively deliberating strong measures against Pakistan. High-level meetings are underway in Delhi, including sessions of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Security officials believe India is preparing for a significant move, sparking fear of retaliation within Pakistan.

Pakistan’s involvement in major terrorist incidents in India is well-documented, including the 2001 Parliament attack, 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2016 Uri assault, and the Pulwama suicide bombing in 2019. As tensions rise, there is speculation that India may move to officially designate Pakistan as a “state sponsor of terrorism.”

Currently, the U.S. recognizes four countries as state sponsors of terrorism — Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Syria. These nations face severe restrictions including bans on arms exports, economic sanctions, and curbs on financial assistance. India is considering a similar unilateral move to label Pakistan, drawing on this global precedent.

Can India Declare Pakistan a Terrorist Nation?

Under international law, there is no formal mechanism for declaring an entire country a “terrorist nation.” The United Nations Security Council can sanction individuals or groups (e.g., via Resolution 1267), but not sovereign states. Any such proposal could face vetoes from permanent UNSC members like China and Russia.

Experts Say Target Pakistan’s Military, Not Citizens

Foreign affairs expert Qamar Agha suggests that instead of labeling the entire country, India should designate Pakistan’s military as a terror sponsor, citing their direct links with terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. This approach avoids penalizing ordinary citizens while highlighting the military’s central role.

Pakistan’s Ongoing Support to Terror Outfits

Pakistan continues to shelter terrorist leaders and facilitate organizations operating against Indian interests. The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has placed Pakistan on the “grey list” multiple times for failing to curb terror financing, despite global pressure.

Will the Global Community Support India?

Even if India unilaterally declares Pakistan a terrorist state, it would require international backing to make the move impactful. The geopolitical complexity, including China’s defense of Pakistan in the UN, makes this a challenging task.

Regional Stability and Nuclear Concerns

Any move to isolate Pakistan globally could destabilize South Asia. As a nuclear-armed nation, any internal instability in Pakistan could risk its weapons falling into the wrong hands — a scenario feared globally.