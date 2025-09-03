After Resigning from BRS, Will Kavitha Join Another Party? Here Is What She Said

Hyderabad: Senior BRS leader and MLC Kalwakuntala Kavitha has been suspended from the party on charges of anti-party activities. In a press conference following her suspension, Kavitha made sensational revelations, alleging deep-rooted factionalism and serious corruption within the party.

Kavitha directly attacked two key party leaders, Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of conspiring to seize control. She labeled Harish Rao a “double shooter,” stating, “These people are trying to break the party from within, but I will not tolerate any injustice to KCR, even if I have to sacrifice my life for it.”

She dismissed rumors of joining another political party, clarifying that she has no immediate plans to align with any other group. She stated that any future political course would be decided only after consulting her supporters and workers.

Kavitha vehemently claimed to be the target of a systematic smear campaign. She alleged, “Harish Rao provided financial assistance to opposition candidates to defeat KTR. There are scandals worth hundreds of crores in the Mukila project in Pochampally, and both Harish and Santosh are jointly destabilizing the BRS. Their alliance is actually with the Congress and BJP.”

She also noted that a large number of party workers have been continuously contacting her to offer support since the suspension. Referring to her nearly two decades of political service, Kavitha expressed deep sadness over what she called a unilateral decision.

The BRS has yet to issue a formal response to Kavitha’s allegations. Political circles believe her explosive accusations expose profound internal discord that could have far-reaching consequences for the party.