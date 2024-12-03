Will Nabeel Afridi Be the Next to Exit Bigg Boss Telugu 8?

With the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finale just around the corner, the intensity inside the house is at an all-time high. Last week’s dramatic double elimination saw Tasty Teja and Prithvi exit the show, further narrowing down the list of contenders battling for the title.

Fans Await the Next Elimination

This week, all the remaining contestants have been nominated for eviction, except Avinash, who has already secured his spot in the finals. Those in the danger zone include:

Nikhil

Gautham

Prerana

Nabeel Afridi

Vishnupriya

Rohini

Unofficial voting trends indicate that Nabeel Afridi and Vishnupriya are trailing at the bottom, making them the most likely candidates for eviction this week. Meanwhile, Gautham and Nikhil continue to dominate the polls, thanks to their strong gameplay and dedicated fanbase.

Is Nabeel Afridi Next to Exit?

Speculation is rife that Nabeel Afridi could be the next to leave the house. His strategies and overall performance have reportedly failed to resonate with a considerable section of the audience, leaving him vulnerable in the voting race.

Also Read: AP Government Approves Ticket Price Hike for Pushpa 2 Premieres

However, reports from the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 set suggest otherwise. It’s rumored that Nabeel might have already secured a spot in the top 5, adding to the suspense and confusion surrounding this week’s eviction.

As the finale approaches, the drama and excitement are only increasing. Who will survive the elimination and make it to the grand finale?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for the latest updates and scoops on Bigg Boss Telugu 8!