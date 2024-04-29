Will not be afraid about notice over probe in Amit Shah’s ‘doctored’ video case: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said he would not be afraid over the Delhi Police issuing notices to him over its probe in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘doctored’ video being circulated on social media.

Addressing a Congress rally at Sedam in neighbouring Karnataka, he claimed that PM Narendra Modi has so far been using agencies like ED and CBI to win elections and is now using Delhi Police as well.

He said he has received information that Delhi Police personnel reached the Telangana Congress headquarters in Hyderabad. “Some posting was made on social media, (they) reached Telangana Gandhi Bhavan (state Congress headquarters) with the notice that we will arrest Telangana Congress President and Telangana chief minister.

That means Narendra Modi ji is now using Delhi Police to win elections. ED, income tax, CBI are over,” he said. “There is no one to be afraid here. There are people who give an answer,” said Revanth Reddy, who is the president of Congress in Telangana.

He said that BJP would be defeated in Telangana and Karnataka in the elections. AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and top Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attended the meeting. Delhi Police has asked Revanth Reddy to join its probe on May 1 in connection with Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s ‘doctored’ video being circulated on social media, official sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the police have issued notices to five members of the Telangana Congress, including its chief Reddy, who posted the video on social media platform X. Reddy has been asked to appear with the mobile phone he allegedly used for posting the ‘fake’ video on X, the sources said.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police had on Sunday registered an FIR after the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which is under the Ministry of Home Affairs, filed a complaint about a ‘doctored’ video of Shah where his statements indicating a commitment to abolish quota for Muslims on religious grounds in Telangana were changed to make it seem that he was advocating scrapping of all reservations.