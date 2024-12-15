Will not immerse ashes of my son till we get justice: Father of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash

Samastipur (Bihar): The father of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, who died by suicide recently, on Sunday called for strict punishment for those who “harassed” his son, asserting that his ashes will not be immersed till justice is served.

Subhash, 34, was found hanging in his house at Bengaluru’s Munnekolalu on December 9. He left behind lengthy videos and notes, blaming his wife and in-laws for driving him to suicide through “false” cases and “persistent torture.”

“I thank the Karnataka Police for arresting them (Subhash’s estranged wife and in-laws). All those who harassed my son should be punished so that he gets justice and his soul rests in peace. I will not immerse the ashes of my son till we get justice,” Pawan Kumar told reporters here.

“My son was being harassed and tortured for money and humiliated by his wife… I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and all concerned, please give us justice,” he said.

Subhash’s estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, was arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother, Nisha Singhania, and brother, Anuragh Singhania, were picked up from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, police said on Sunday.

Kumar also sought the custody of his four-year-old grandson.

“My son was broken from inside… Even after torture by his wife and in-laws, he didn’t tell anyone about it. His suicide note also mentioned that his parents be given custody of his child,” Kumar said.

He said Subhash had also received a maintenance order for his son, amounting to Rs 40,000 per month.

“She (Subhash’s estranged wife) filed several false cases against us and my son. Strict action must be taken against all those who mentally tortured my son,” Kumar said.

Bikas Kumar, the brother of Subhash, also spoke to media persons in Samastipur, demanding that the “false cases” registered against them be withdrawn.

“The others behind this incident should also be arrested. We will not get justice till all false cases registered against us are withdrawn. We will not immerse the ashes of my brother till we get justice. Our fight will continue,” he asserted.

“I am equally concerned about my nephew (son of Subhash). His safety is a matter of serious concern for us. We have not seen him in recent photographs. I want to know his whereabouts through the media. We want his custody as early as possible,” added Vikas Kumar.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said Subhash’s wife, mother-in-law, and brother-in-law have been apprehended and are in judicial custody. The investigation will follow.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, “He (Subhash) had left behind about a 40-page death note, and he has raised several issues, most importantly about the misuse of provisions in the law that were meant for the protection of women.”

Noting that Subhash also spoke about the “rights of men”, the home minister said this has become a topic of discussion across the country.