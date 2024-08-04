Will not tolerate reduction in power of Waqf boards: AIMPLB

New Delhi: The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday said that it will not tolerate reduction or restriction on the powers of Waqf boards.

In a press statement, AIMPLB declared that any change in the Waqf Act, 2013 which alters the nature of Waqf properties or makes it easier for the government or any individual to usurp the same will not be acceptable.

It said that the Centre wanted to change the status and nature of the Waqf properties through about 40 amendments to the Waqf Act, 2013, so that their possession becomes easier, referring to reports.

“According to reports, a Bill of this nature may be introduced in the Parliament next week. The Muslim Personal Law Board clarified that Waqf properties are donations made by Muslim philanthropists dedicated to religious and charitable purposes and the government has only enacted the Waqf Act to regulate them,” the press release said.

Further, AIMPLB said that the Waqf Act and Waqf properties are protected by the Constitution and Shariat Application Act, 1937, and the government cannot make any amendment that would change and alter the nature and status of these properties.

“Muslims would never accept any amendment to the Waqf Act that would change its status. Similarly, interference with the legal and judicial status and powers of Waqf Boards will not be tolerated,” it added.