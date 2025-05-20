Will Schools Stay Closed? IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning

Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru, for Tuesday, May 20, with similar conditions expected to continue for the next five days. The city recorded 105.5 mm of rain in 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on May 19, marking the heaviest May rainfall since 2022.

The intense downpour has caused severe waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and tragic fatalities, including the deaths of three individuals in rain-related accidents.

Bengaluru Rainfall Triggers Flooding and Fatalities

Heavy rainfall led to the closure of underpasses and flyovers, causing massive traffic snarls in key areas of the IT city. In tragic incidents:

A 32-year-old woman , Shashikala D, died after a wall collapse in Whitefield.

, Shashikala D, died after a in Whitefield. A 12-year-old boy and a 63-year-old man were electrocuted while attempting to pump out floodwater from their home in South Bengaluru.

Will Bengaluru Schools Be Closed Due to Rain?

Despite the adverse weather, the Education Department has confirmed that Bengaluru schools will reopen on May 29, after the summer holidays end on May 28, for the 2025–26 academic year.

However, officials stated that if waterlogging continues and a red alert is issued, the holiday extension may be considered as a precautionary measure.

Students and parents are advised to stay in touch with school authorities for real-time updates on school schedules.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to Conduct Rain Damage Inspection

In response to the situation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will carry out a city-wide inspection on May 21 to assess damage and review emergency measures.

The IMD Bengaluru bulletin added:

“An upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast around May 21. A low-pressure area is likely to develop around May 22 and may intensify as it moves northward.”

Bengaluru Braces for More Rains as Monsoon Progresses

According to IMD, conditions are becoming favorable for the southwest monsoon to advance further in the next 2–3 days, affecting:

South Arabian Sea

Maldives and Comorin region

Central and northeast Bay of Bengal

Residents are urged to take precautions, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow advisories from civic and disaster management authorities.